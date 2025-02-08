Hyderabad: HYDRAA saves 15 acres of Tukkuguda lake from encroachment

On complaints from locals on the lake encroachment, HYDRAA officials went there and demolished the boundary walls on Saturday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 8th February 2025 7:54 pm IST
HYDRAA officials demolished encroachments on Suram Cheruvu in Tukkuguda municipality on Saturday.
Residents speaking with HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath.

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished boundary walls constructed by encroachers at Suram Cheruvu (Suroni Cheruvu) in Tukkuguda municipality of Rangareddy district on Saturday, February 8.

Encroachers moved into the lake spread across 60 acres, and occupied 15 acres of land. They built boundary walls in the encroached land, out of which layouts were made to be sold.

Drainage pipelines were also laid by the encroachers.

On complaints from locals on the lake encroachment, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the lake and spoke with the residents, after which demolition was ordered by him.

