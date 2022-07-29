Hyderabad: ICRISAT to organise online boot-camp for food-tech startups

Hyderabad: The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in collaboration with The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ) will organise a three-day online boot-camp for food tech startups.

The camp is being hosted by ICRISAT’s Agri-Business Incubator (ABI) between August 3-5, 2022. The three-day program is for entrepreneurs planning to have food based venture. It is also open to early-stage ventures looking to calibrate their business model.

The boot-camp will offer emerging entrepreneurship opportunities in the agribusiness sector, guide participants in

developing the problem statement and value proposition, build the business model, and provide

an overview of the ag-tech support system.

Speaking about the opportunities at the camp CEO, Agribusiness and Innovation Platform, ICRISAT, Aravazhi Selvaraj said,”The camp offers entrepreneurs a platform to discuss their business idea in upcoming sectors like agri-fintech, farm-gate value addition, climate change resilience and adaptation with our experts”

The program will also one-on-one discussions with experts from ICRISAT and Tez.