Hyderabad: BC welfare minister distributes ID cards to Transgenders

Hyderabad: Identity cards were handed over to Transgenders by Backward Class Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar at the Collectorate conference hall on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister urged them not to fall prey to begging. He said that for their benefit, the state government is distributing 10 kgs of rice to each transgender. Besides ID cards, around 16 transgenders were presented with updated Adhaar cards.

The minister encouraged them to take up self-employment and assured to make them beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

MLAs Rasamayi Balkishan and Sunke Ravishankar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, DWO K Sabitha, Sakhi one-stop centre administrator D Lakshmi and others were also present.