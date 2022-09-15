Hyderabad: KCR to inaugurate Adivasi Bhavan, Sevalal Banjara bhavan on Sep 17

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on September 17 will inaugurate Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan and Sevalal Banjara buildings in the city.

The Sevalal Banjara Building was constructed at a cost of Rs 24.43 crore, whereas Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan cost Rs 24.68 crore to build. The construction of these buildings began in 2016–17.

Officials said that the state government is implementing numerous welfare and development schemes under the direction of the chief minister with the goal of ensuring the comprehensive development of tribals. “Conservation of tribal culture is key to the government’s agenda,” they added.

Also Read BJP takes out all women bike rally today from Charminar

They claimed that the government is officially organising the anniversaries of tribal warrior Komaram Bheem and Banjara deity Sevalal Maharaj. In addition to hosting Asia’s largest ‘Sammakka-Saralamma’ Jatara, the government is officially organising ‘Nagobha Jatara,’ ‘Jangubai Jatara,’ ‘Bhourampur Jatara,’ ‘Erukala Nancharamma Jatara,’ ‘Gandhari Maisamma Jatara,’ and ‘Gandhari Maisamma Jatara.’

Since Telangana’s formation eight years ago, the government has spent Rs 354 crore on the management and construction of facilities for the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara and other tribal fairs.

Hon’ble CM #KCR Garu has delivered on the promise of “Mava Nate, Mava Raj” by formation of New Gudem Gram Panchayats



Built a beautiful Museum for Sri Komuram Bheem at JodenGhat & also named the Asifabad district after him



“Adivasi Bhavan” at Hyderabad is soon to be inaugurated pic.twitter.com/u9RQ5hQpf4 — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 9, 2022

The State government established Komaram Bheem’s memorial at Jodeghat, as well as the Sammakka-Saralamma museum in Medaram to showcase the culture and traditions of the Koya tribal tribe. The government has spent Rs 22.53 crore on museum construction, officials said.

At a cost of Rs 75.86 crore, the government has built 32 Adivasi and banjara buildings across the state, including three in Hyderabad and ten in district centres. Officials added that these structures were located in 12 ST constituency centres.