Hyderabad: IICT to welcome general public from March 7 to 12

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd March 2023 6:58 pm IST

Hyderabad: As part of the ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign, the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) will open its gates to the general public between March 7 and March 12.

The general public including students, professors, technologists, industrialists, start-ups, can visit the institute between 10 am to 5 pm.

Also Read
Hyderabad: BDMA to establish technology & training centre at Jeedimetla

The IICT has planned several programs to engage its visitors. These activities include round table meets, lectures, product launches, international Women’s Day celebrations, Kisan Mela and demonstration of different technologies, young scientists presentations etc.

Union Minister for Science and Technology (S&T), Dr. Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the week-long celebrations on March 7.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd March 2023 6:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button