Hyderabad: IICT to welcome general public from March 7 to 12

Hyderabad: As part of the ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign, the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) will open its gates to the general public between March 7 and March 12.

The general public including students, professors, technologists, industrialists, start-ups, can visit the institute between 10 am to 5 pm.

The IICT has planned several programs to engage its visitors. These activities include round table meets, lectures, product launches, international Women’s Day celebrations, Kisan Mela and demonstration of different technologies, young scientists presentations etc.

Union Minister for Science and Technology (S&T), Dr. Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the week-long celebrations on March 7.