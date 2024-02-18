Hyderabad: Illegal medicines worth Rs 3.50 lakhs seized in Malkajgiri

Samples were lifted for analysis. Officials said further investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 18th February 2024 1:40 pm IST
Telangana: Illegal medicines worth Rs 3.50 lakhs seized by DCA
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration conducted a raid on a godown situated at New Nagole, Uppal Mandal, Medchal Malkajgiri district and seized eight variety of medicines, including higher-generation antibiotics, pediatric syrups, anti-ulcer drugs, multivitamins, and multimineral medicines worth Rs. 3.50 lakhs.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to reports, the godown belonged to one Salla Santosh who was engaging in the illegal sale of medicines.

Also Read
Today is last day of Hyderabad Numaish – Will Exhibition Society extend it?

Samples were lifted for analysis. Officials said further investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

MS Education Academy

Drugs Control Administration has been constantly vigilant and and conducting surprise raids on godowns engaged in stocking and selling drugs without a proper drug license. Stringent action shall be taken against violators as per the law.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 18th February 2024 1:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button