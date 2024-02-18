Hyderabad: Illegal medicines worth Rs 3.50 lakhs seized in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration conducted a raid on a godown situated at New Nagole, Uppal Mandal, Medchal Malkajgiri district and seized eight variety of medicines, including higher-generation antibiotics, pediatric syrups, anti-ulcer drugs, multivitamins, and multimineral medicines worth Rs. 3.50 lakhs.

According to reports, the godown belonged to one Salla Santosh who was engaging in the illegal sale of medicines.

Samples were lifted for analysis. Officials said further investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Drugs Control Administration has been constantly vigilant and and conducting surprise raids on godowns engaged in stocking and selling drugs without a proper drug license. Stringent action shall be taken against violators as per the law.