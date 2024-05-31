Hyderabad: In-laws brutally assault woman for spilling milk, 3 held

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband and in-laws after she mistakenly spilled boiling milk.

According to Madhurnagar police, the accused Hussain married the victim, Hina Begum, four years ago. The couple has two children. Police said that Hussain, along with his aunt, Afroz Begum, and her daughter-in-law Soni harassed Hina physically and mentally, demanding more dowry.

The situation escalated when the victim accidentally spilled boiling milk, prompting a brutal attack from the accused. The husband, aunt and daughter in-law relentlessly attacked the victim using a belt leaving her unconscious.

Presuming her dead, the accused contacted the victim’s parents falsely reported her death. When the victim’s parents arrived, they rushed her to a private hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment for severe injuries.

Police have registered a case against the husband, aunt and her daughter-in-law under Section 342 (wrongfully confining a person), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) r/w section 34 (criminal act is done by several persons with a common intention each of the person is liable for that act as it has been done by him alone) of Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused.