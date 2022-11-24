Hyderabad: Indian Racing League announces complete refund for race weekend

Hyderabad: The Indian Racing League organisers revealed on Wednesday that they would offer refund to all ticket holders for the Hyderabad Race weekend on November 19 and 20. The action follows the abrupt cancellation of the sporting event due to a crash and ‘technical failure.’

The event’s organizers said in a statement that “all attendees will be notified regarding the refund process through email or text message. Your patience and assistance are much valued.”

The Formula E race will be staged at the same location in February of next year, while the fourth races will take place there on December 10 and 11. This six-team city-based Indian Racing League, which featured both foreign and local drivers, served as a sort of warm-up for the big event.