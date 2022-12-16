Hyderabad: Inorbit Mall, Wonderla to host Christmas celebrations

Hyderabad: Inorbit Mall will host a number of events starting on December 16, and Wonderla will offer a holiday event from December 24 to January 1.

Christmas festivities are to be held at Wonderla Hyderabad from December 24 until January 1, 2023. According to a press release, the celebration will include 45 rides in addition to live shows, holiday delicacies, festive décor, sparkling lights, processions, and a food festival.

Additionally, Wonderla launched an early bird offer wherein tickets purchased five days in advance get a 10 percent discount, college students under the age of 22 are eligible for a 20 percent discount with the showing of their original college ID card, and those travelling by TSRTC buses qualify for a 15 percent discount when they present their bus tickets.

Inorbit mall has scheduled a variety of kid-friendly events, including portrait painting, making your own fridge magnets, and hand-painted tattoos on December 17 and 18, as well as December 24 and 25.

Customers who have joined IN Rewards can see Santa and choose a surprise on December 24 and 25. Additionally, a vibrant and joyful photo booth pod will be available to capture memories.