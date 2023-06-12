Hyderabad: Inside AAA Cinemas of Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: Prepare for an extraordinary cinematic experience as AAA Cinemas prepares to open its doors in Hyderabad next week. This cutting-edge multiplex, spearheaded by renowned actor Allu Arjun, is set to redefine the movie-going experience for cinephiles. AAA Cinemas promises to be a haven for film fans looking for outstanding entertainment, with opulent facilities and cutting-edge technology.

AAA Cinemas’ interiors exude elegance and sophistication, thanks to Allu Arjun’s signature style and design aesthetic. The multiplex features a stunning array of black-themed décor, creating a luxurious ambiance for people to indulge in, reflecting the actor’s personal preference. Be ready to be mesmerized as soon as you enter by the splendor Let’s that lies ahead.

Let’s have a look at the inside theater

AAA Cinemas has five screens, each with first-rate amenities and cutting-edge technology. Among them is the highly coveted Big Format EpiQ screen, which guarantees a larger-than-life movie experience that transports viewers into the heart of the action. Prepare to be enthralled by stunning visuals and an immersive sound system that will bring every moment on the big screen to life in all its glory.

Superstar Mahesh Babu collaborated with Asian Cinemas to bring this cinematic marvel to life in a remarkable collaboration. Allu Arjun now presents his very own venture, setting a new benchmark in the realm of multiplexes and following in the footsteps of industry peers such as Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda.

AAA Cinemas is poised to become a cinephile’s paradise with its lavish amenities, cutting-edge technology, and the charisma of Allu Arjun. Prepare to embark on a remarkable cinematic journey unlike any other as AAA Cinemas elevates Hyderabad’s film experience to new levels.

Mark your calendars for June 16, when AAA Cinemas will host the much-anticipated film ‘Adipurush’ in a grand premiere. This historic event will bring together film enthusiasts and industry heavyweights to celebrate the beginning of a new era in Hyderabad‘s Asian Allu Arjun (AAA) Cinemas.