Hyderabad: Inter-state burglar arrested; Gold, cash seized

Hyderabad: City police on Wednesday arrested an inter-state burglar and seized 85 grams of gold along with cash worth Rupees 2.5 lakh.

The accused was identified as Syed Aejaz a.k.a Imran at Rajeev Chowk, Dilsukh Nagar. The case dates back to May 13 when a mechanic by the name Syed Iftequar Uddin had left his house to visit his uncle. When Iftequar returned to his residence the next afternoon, he witnessed tha the lock was partially broken and the almirah in his room was opened.

The complainant noticed that the gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 5 lakh was missing from the lockers. Based on Iftequar’s complaint, a case was registered. The Malakpet crime branch checked about 100-120 CCTV footages and identified the accused.

The accued, Ajaz has been involved in burglary cases since 2018, when he committed the offence in Karnataka’s Bangalore and Mysore. Following the increasing number of burgaly incidents, the Karnataka police kept Ajaz under the radar.

He was then forced to relocate to Hyderabad, and began committing burglaries in the city. Since 2018, Ajaz has visited the city thrice and has been involved five cases of burgalary here. He was booked for the offence under Hussaini Alam and Dabeerpura police stations.

The Malakpet police has booke Ajaz under sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code for trespassing houses and committing theft in residential complexes respectively.