Hyderabad: Intermediate student dies by suicide in Medipally

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th December 2023 6:55 pm IST
Sri Chaitanya College student commits suicide in Hostel

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate student died by suicide by hanging herself in the hostel washroom of Sri Chaitanya Junior College on Thursday, December 28.

This incident was reported at the Medipally branch of Sri Chaitanya College hostel and the victim is identified as Varsha who is pursuing her first-year Intermediate.

“Varsha hails from Wanaparthy. She was feeling homesick and lonely from the prima facie information we received,” circle inspector of Medipally Police P.Saidulu told Siasat.com.

“Varsha used a dupatta and strangled herself to death Thursday morning. She was soon rushed to a hospital nearby where doctors declared her bought dead,” police said.

Further investigation is under progress.

