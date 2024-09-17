Hyderabad: International startup festival to be held from Sept 26-28

The festival will feature participants from over 15 countries, including the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UAE, and eight European nations

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 17th September 2024 7:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: International Startup Festival to be held from Sept 26-28
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The International Startup Festival (ISF) 2024 is set to take place at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) in Gachibowli from September 26 to 28.

The festival will host participants from over 15 countries, including the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UAE, and eight European nations.

Also Read
Course is designed to equip healthcare providers with knowledge and skills to leverage AI in clinical settings, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency.

Organized by the International Startup Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fostering the growth of the startup ecosystem, in partnership with International Startups Network Pvt Ltd (ISN), ISF 2024 promises to be a dynamic platform for startup founders.

Attendees will have opportunities to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and investors, collaborate on innovative projects, and strategize the future growth of their ventures.

The event is expected to draw over 250 CXOs, more than 300 venture capitalists, 800 global angel investors, over 5000 delegates, and 2000 exhibitors from across the globe.

The festival will feature specialized discussions and roundtables led by experts in various fields, including Global CXOs, GCCs, FinTech, Rural Economics, AgriTech, Health Tech, Junicorns, Skills, Employability and Talent (SET), and Women in Business, according to a press release.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 17th September 2024 7:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button