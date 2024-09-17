Hyderabad: International startup festival to be held from Sept 26-28

Hyderabad: The International Startup Festival (ISF) 2024 is set to take place at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) in Gachibowli from September 26 to 28.

The festival will host participants from over 15 countries, including the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UAE, and eight European nations.

Organized by the International Startup Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fostering the growth of the startup ecosystem, in partnership with International Startups Network Pvt Ltd (ISN), ISF 2024 promises to be a dynamic platform for startup founders.

Attendees will have opportunities to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and investors, collaborate on innovative projects, and strategize the future growth of their ventures.

The event is expected to draw over 250 CXOs, more than 300 venture capitalists, 800 global angel investors, over 5000 delegates, and 2000 exhibitors from across the globe.

The festival will feature specialized discussions and roundtables led by experts in various fields, including Global CXOs, GCCs, FinTech, Rural Economics, AgriTech, Health Tech, Junicorns, Skills, Employability and Talent (SET), and Women in Business, according to a press release.