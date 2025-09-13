Hyderabad: Internet body begins restoring services following mass outage

Hyderabad: After weeks of several internet outages and service disruptions since the Ganesh immersions, the All India Fixed Internet Service Providers Association (AIFISPA) assured Hyderabad residents that the ISPs are working with authorities to restore the internet services as soon as possible.

Mass disruptions occured after the electricity department began chopping-off wires after cases of electrocutions and deaths (due to it) took place back-to-back in August. In a press release, the internet industry body also said that while it “deeply regrets the loss of lives during the recent electrocution incidents, broadband optical fiber cables do not carry any electric current and are in no way responsible for the electrocutions”.

The AIFISPA also noted that the ongoing cutting of fiber cables by the electricity department has been “indiscriminate and not in adherence with central government guidelines”. Over the last few weeks, there has been a severe disruption of essential services, including connectivity to industry establishments, offices, lakhs of customers, work from home and in other places.

“In addition, everyday citizens are being severely impacted — be it students attending online classes, job seekers appearing for interviews, or families working from home. Acknowledging the significant inconvenience caused to citizens, AIFISPA expressed solidarity with the Internet Service,” added the release

The AIFISPA also expressed gratitude to TGSPDCL CMD Musharaff Faruqi after he convened meeting of all ISPs on September 11 to amicably resolve this issue through positive discussions. “As per his request, all the service providers have agreed to provide manpower to help TSSPDCL to ensure safe fiber routing across the city,” added the release.

AIFISPA spokesperson Harpreet Singh Kainth said, “The disruption has understandably affected thousands of households and businesses that rely on reliable connectivity. As an industry body, we fully support the authorities’ decision to prioritize public safety, but we urge all departments to follow due process and guidelines to prevent indiscriminate fiber cuts that are hampering essential services.”

Earlier, while the Cellular Operation Association of India (COAI) here continues to blame the TGSPDCL for chopping down cables, leading to internet outages in Hyderabad, electricity department officials however maintained that they had to take drastic action due to the internet providers creating hazardous situation by dumping long cables on TGSPDCL poles.

The issue of hanging cable wires on electricity poles worsened after close to 10 people were electrocuted during religious festivals over the last four weeks, of which two of them died. While five were electrocuted during Janmashtami, three others suffered the same while transporting a Ganesh idol of which two died.