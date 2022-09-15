Hyderabad: Interstate drug peddler arrested; 550 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police on Thursday arrested one member of a drug peddling gang and seized 550 kilograms of ganja from him.

The accused was identified as 36-year-old Venkatesh from Karnataka. The police also seized a vehicle and two mobile phones from him. Three other accused identified as K Narsigh Rao, Shaik Mohammad, and Vijay Prasad are currently absconding.

Rao, Shaik, and Vijay have been involved in the transportation of drugs from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra. Venkatesh, a taxi driver got in touch with Prasad, who introduced him to ganja smuggling. Prasad asked Venkatesh to transport the drug to Maharashtra and offered him a sum of Rs 1,50,000 per trip.

Venkatesh accepted the offer and made three trips to Mumbai. He then met Shaik in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh for a consignment. Shaik loaded 13 bundles of ganja in Venkatesh’s car. The accused was travelling to Mumbai via Hyderabad when the Hayatnagar police arrested him at the Outer Ring Road (ORR).