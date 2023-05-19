Hyderabad: Interstate drug peddler held; drugs worth Rs 7.92L seized

Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 19th May 2023 7:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: An inter-state drug peddler was caught red handed on Thursday by Choutuppal police for selling drugs. The officials seized drugs worth Rs 7.92 lakh from his possession.

The accused Sayan Lahiri, 27, is a native of West Bengal. The police seized several pills like blue Ecstasy, pink Ecstasy, MDMA and 3.9 grams of cocaine from Lahiri.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra, Lahiri was a notorious drug seller and had been selling drugs for the last three years in Goa. He procureed drugs from Edmund Dilip in north Goa and sold it at a lower price in the state and a higher price in other states.

“His business was not going well in Goa. So due to the scarcity of money, he planned to expand his drug business in Hyderabad,” the DSP said.

Lahiri was caught red-handed selling drugs to customers near Ashoka Engineering College. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

