Hyderabad: Interstate drug racket busted, ganja worth Rs 4.2 cr seized

26 bags containing 847 kg Ganja were seized, and two habitual offenders from Odisha were arrested.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th August 2025 3:09 pm IST
A representational iamge for Ganja
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) on Monday, August 4 busted an interstate drug peddling racket and seized Ganja worth Rs 4.2 crore.

26 bags containing 847 kg Ganja were seized, and two habitual offenders from Odisha were arrested. An SUV, two mobile phones, and a sword were also seized from the accused.

This is the latest drug bust by the EAGLE after 936.611 kg ganja worth Rs 5 crore was seized on July 26. The gang was operating between Odisha and Maharashtra and was intercepted by the Khammam unit of EAGLE in coordination with the Rachakonda police. A truck full of ganja was being escorted by an Innova car and the vehicles was stopped and 35 bags of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) were found beneath empty crates.

MS Teachers

The accused confessed that the operation was being run by Pawar Kumar Badu, a repeat offender under the NDPS Act, a native of Maharashtra, in coordination with Sachin Gangaram Chouhan, who is absconding and Vicky Seth, an Odisha-based supplier.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th August 2025 3:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button