Published: 3rd June 2022 1:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: Interstate opium smuggler arrested by police
Hyderabad: LB Nagar zone team on Friday arrested an interstate drug peddler and seized one kg of opium and other incriminating material all worth Rs 30,39,000 from his possession.

The accused, identified as Parasmal alias Paras Seervi, ran a tours and travels business in Kachiguda. He met a hotel-owner named Deepak, who promised to supply him with Opium that he can resell for profit.

Last week, Parasmal went to Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh in his travel bus and bought opium worth for Rs 1,30,000 per kilogram, poppy straw for Rs 50,000 per kilogram and retuned to Hyderabad.

He prepared the poppy straw powder at his house for sale at Rs 3,00,000 and kept it ready along with opium, which he planned to sell at Rs 8 to 10 lakhs.

On receiving information, police conducted a search on Parasmal’s house in Meerpet under the provisions of NDPS Act, and seized the opium, poppy straw and powder and other incriminating material.

Efforts are afoot to trace out the source Deepak and the customers, say police.  

