Hyderabad: Interstate wildlife smuggling racket busted, 2 held

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly being involved in an interstate smuggling racket of wildlife. A total of 441 tortoises, including 281 Star Tortoises and 160 Red Eared Slider Tortoises were seized. The value of the confiscated wildlife and other materials is estimated at Rs 64 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Siraj Ahmed and Shaik Jani.

The operation was carried out based on a tip-off about illegal wildlife trade activities. On December 24, the police raided ‘The Famous Aquarium’ in Peerzadiguda, Medipally operated by Shaik Jani and discovered that he was illegally selling Star Tortoises.

During questioning, the accused Shaik Jani revealed that Siraj Ahmed, the owner of “New Shine Aquarium” in Malakpet had sold him the tortoises. A subsequent raid at New Shine Aquarium led to the discovery of 160 Red Eared Slider Tortoises and 281 Star Tortoises hidden in a godown.

The accused Siraj Ahmed admitted to smuggling tortoises from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad with the help of his accomplice, Vijay Kumar, who is still absconding and selling them to make profits.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.