Hyderabad: IPE to hold 3-day training programme on cyber crime

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) will be conducting a three-day Management Development Programme (MDP) on ‘Cyber Crime and Safety Measures’ from December 12.

IPE has invited nominations for the same and also informed that the programme will be held at its Osmania University campus in Hyderabad.



The motive behind conducting the programme is to build a knowledge base on how to safeguard an organisation and its critical infrastructure from various kinds of cyber-attacks and provide an in-depth understanding to take preventive measures.



Concepts of the evolving issues of the Deep Web, the Dark Web, and the Dark Net will be discussed during the development program.

IPE has invited IT facilitators from various sectors including government programme managers, and academicians. Enthusiasts, professionals, executives, lawyers, bankers, and policymakers can also attend the MDP, as reportedly informed by an IPE communique.

The Chandigarh police officials, CPCL, SSCL, IOCL, Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd, shipping agency MSTC Ltd., MOIL, Puzzolana machinery fabricators, and officials from a couple of public sector banks will be attendees at the programme.

Interested people can send their nominations to the programme director, Dr A S Kalyana Kumar, who has experience in conducting over 40 such training programmes exclusively for the state and central PSUs.



The institute can be contacted at the website for further details. Ring a bell on 94417 44319 otherwise.