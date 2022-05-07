Hyderabad: IPL cricket betting racket busted by task force police

Hyderabad: The sleuths of commissioner’s Task Force, north zone team on Saturday arrested five accused persons involved in the IPL cricket betting racket namely.

According to the police Chandra shakhar Dey, Dilipdas, Kartick Guchait, Deepak Panja and Robin Koley, were organizing and accepting cricket betting amount from punters which is a game of chance, for ongoing IPL Cricket match held in between Gujarat Titans (GT) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) playing Stadium at Braboume Stadium, Mumbai.

The prime accused Chandra Shakhar Dey hails from West Bengal State and twenty ears back migrated to Hyderabad and residing in Secunderabad. He is running Gold ornaments making business for his livelihood.

In order to gain easy money illegally he is organizing cricket betting and accepting betting amount from known and un known punters and engaged his native state associates .

During Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches got betting app www.cricketbet9.com , its login ID & Password, sharing to Punters for live betting.

The police apprehended them and seized 1,40,500 case,mobile phones and a TV with setup box. The apprehended accused persons along with seized material were handed over to Mahankali police for further action.