Hyderabad: Iran Consulate announces Farsi classes for beginners

The last date to register is Friday, August 21.

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Persian (Farsi) calligraphy on a beige textured background.
Persian (Farsi) calligraphy.

Hyderabad: The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad on Friday, August 7, invited applications for beginner-level Persian (Farsi) language classes aimed at promoting cultural and linguistic understanding.

According to an announcement issued by the Consulate, the course will be conducted by a native Persian instructor and is designed for individuals interested in learning the language from the basics.

The Consulate said the programme seeks to enhance participants’ understanding of Persian language and culture through structured lessons delivered by an experienced native speaker.

Subhan Bakery

Interested candidates can apply by sending their registration details via email to shabnamradmam@gmail.com.

The last date to register is Friday, August 21.

Following the registration process, shortlisted applicants will be invited for an interview before the final selection.

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The Consulate encouraged language enthusiasts to apply and take advantage of the opportunity to develop their Persian language skills while gaining deeper insight into Iran’s cultural heritage.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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