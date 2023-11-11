No communal riots in Hyderabad, should rise to host Olympics: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) while attending the United Federation of Resident Welfare Association (UFRWA) meeting here on Saturday, November 11 said that the city is a “no-nonsense city.”

“We have neither communal riots nor regional disturbances. We aim to achieve UNESCO’s World Heritage City tag and host the Olympics in 2036,” KTR said.

Addressing its members in the context of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, the minister informed the BRS government will appoint additional special commissioners exclusively for the development and maintenance of parks and water bodies.

Recalling past protests staged by opposition parties for drinking water, KTR said water woes were a thing of the past, “thanks to the construction of the Kondapochamma Sagar project that supplies Godavari river water thus providing 24-hour water supply to Hyderabad.”

Hyderabad surpassing Bengaluru: KTR

“Hyderabad has consistently surpassed Bengaluru in creating tech jobs. One job in the IT or technology sector would create three to four indirect jobs in the hospitality, tourism, and construction sectors,” KTR said.

KTR further said that in the last 9.5 years, deducting the two years lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 36 flyovers were constructed, 39 lakes were developed and beautified, and heritage structures were restored.

“The Former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana Rao had appreciated the concept of developing link roads to ease traffic congestion in the city,” he added.

KTR’s ‘CAR’ remark

KTR remarked that if the car (BRS symbol) is in good condition and the driver is good, “there is no need to change it for novelty.”