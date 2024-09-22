Hyderabad: Ismaili Civic India conducts health camp for construction workers

Hyderabad: A health camp for construction workers was organised on Sunday, September 22 at Kompally by Ismaili Civic India on the occasion of Global Ismaili CIVIC Day (GICD).

While construction workers were the primary focus of the health camp, people from other walks of life were also welcome. About 25 doctors from across Hyderabad attended the camp and addressed medical needs of the attendees.

“Currently we are seeing patients with high fever with the possibility of dengue, or influenza. The focus should be laid on mosquito-borne illnesses in order to prevent children. However, it is very difficult to track these. Hence the parents are advised not to send children in the acute phase of illness to public places,” said pediatrician Dr Nizar Lalani

“Most patients I have seen here today complained about joint pain. It is natural since they have been working in the construction sector. A few people are suffering from arthritis and I have advised them to go for a scan. Based on the scan we will take it forward,” Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr TV Suresh from Srikar Hospital said.

“The health camp is a platform for addressing non-communicable diseases including skin infection, hypertension and stress. Most of these people tend to ignore such diseases and it becomes hazardous for them in the long run,” general physician, Dr Sulaiman Dosnai told Siasat.com

Among all ailments, cases of arthritis, dengue and chikungunya were the highest reported. While doctors spoke of these cases, people attending the camp were unwilling to share their issues with the correspondent.

Amin Ladha, president of the Ismaili Council for Southern India said, “I am grateful to the doctors who have given their precious time today and all the volunteers and generous partners without whose support this Mega Health Camp would not have been possible.”

He further said that Ismaili CIVIC believes in contributing meaningfully and giving back to those amongst whom we live. The turnout today is proof that such a camp is much needed.

Kompally municipal chairman Sanna Srisailam Yadav who visited the health camp said, “This is the first time such a systematic and well-planned health check-up has been organised in this locality. There are separate cabins for specialty consultation with the city’s best doctors and individuals are also being provided the medicines free of cost.” He expressed gratitude to the Ismaili community for taking the initiative.

Over 530 construction workers attended the health camp. A few construction workers attending the camp said they were working at the Aparna Venture at Kompally, where the builders have allotted an enclosure near the construction site. They claimed tha the space is equipped with basic needs such as water and electricity.

The Global Ismaili CIVIC is an organisation with branches in 25 countries in the world. In India, the organisation’s initiatives include healthcare and blood donation camps, traffic awareness drives, beach cleanups, food drives, and crowd management for significant events like Rath Yatra, Janmashtami and Ganpati Visarjan in various cities.