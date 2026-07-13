Hyderabad IT corridor to get 5 free rest cabins for gig workers

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Amazon India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build rest stop porta cabins for gig workers at five locations in the city, within the IT corridor, under the e-commerce major’s corporate social responsibility initiative.

The facilities, which will be located in Kondapur, Tellapur, Patancheru, Bharathi Nagar and Chandanagar, will be funded entirely by Amazon India. The facilities would be made available free of cost to gig and delivery workers belonging to any platform for purposes like taking rest and having refreshments.

Also Read IFAT, TGPWU oppose challenge to Karnataka Gig Workers Act

The MoU was signed in the presence of Special Chief Secretary of MAUD Jayesh Ranjan, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner G Srijana and Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner.

These five locations are situated within the IT corridor and surrounding residential belt of Cyberabad, where there is a constant flow of delivery and gig workers from various e-commerce, food delivery and ride-hailing platforms during the course of the day. The workers from these areas tend to work long hours without access to shaded seating, drinking water and washroom facilities.