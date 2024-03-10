Youth Congress organises Nyay Yatra marathon in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The chairperson of the Youth Congress Sports Cell, Mohammad Assaduddin, organised Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Marathon in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 10.

Notable figures, including Telangana Youth Congress President Shiva Sena Reddy, All India Youth Congress president BV Srinivas, and former cricketer and MP Mohammad Azharuddin, were present on the occasion.

The marathon saw an impressive turnout, with close to 1700 registrations, reflecting the enthusiasm and support from the community.

Also Read Markets in Hyderabad likely to operate 24 hours during Ramzan

Spanning from Krishna Kanth Park to Yousufguda Stadium, the marathon was enriched by the participation of numerous Congress leaders and workers.