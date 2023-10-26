Hyderabad: Jagan Mohan Rao takes charge as HCA president

Hyderabad: Newly elected Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president, Jagan Mohan Rao, assumed charge at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The apex cricket administrative body of six members assumed charge at HCA on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony took place amid a special pooja.

Speaking to ANI, the new HCA president said, “Our apex body of six members was elected from different panels and we assumed charge today. We have pledged to work together for the betterment and development of cricket in Hyderabad. We will sort out all pending issues, including the Vishakha issue and the stadium lease issue. We’ll resolve all issues. At our very first meeting today, we put forward our agenda. We will initially focus on the selection process and then look into cricketing affairs in urban and rural areas. We’ll give equal importance to honing cricketing talent in rural and urban areas.”

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Newly Elected Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President, Jagan Mohan Rao says "…We will take care of the cricket in Hyderabad. Whatever old practices and old cases, we will clear everything…Today, we had the first meeting. We have some agenda points… pic.twitter.com/AsnlZDXSSy — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2023

Earlier, following the elections at Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for six posts — president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer, and councillor on Friday — Jaganmohan Rao was elected the new president of HCA.

Daljit Singh won the post of vice president post while Devaraj took over as the new secretary of HCA.

Basavaraju was elected the joint secretary of the state cricket administrative body while CJ Srinivas Rao took charge as the new treasurer and Sunil Agarwal as councillor.

Soon after the results were declared, people started to celebrate the new appointments by bursting crackers and showering petals on the new members.

More than 170 people exercised their voting rights during the HCA elections. The polling ended at 3 pm on Friday.

Many renowned personalities, including former Indian cricket team captain and ex-HCA chief, Mohammad Azharuddin exercised their voting rights during the polls.

The elections were originally supposed to take place in September 2022. However, following the allegations of irregularities and corruption by former president Azharuddin, the polling was postponed.

The matter went to the Supreme Court which appointed a one-man committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Lau Nageshwar Rao to look into the matter.