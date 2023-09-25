Hyderabad: Jalpally municipality plagued by stray dog menace

Hyderabad: Deprived of a ‘Stray Animal Care Centre’, the Jalpally municipality is plagued with stray dog menace problems.

Residents living in the underdeveloped localities of the municipality situated nearer to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) are complaining of attacks by stray dogs.

Mohd Jaffar, a resident of Wadi-e Saleheen, complained that packs of canines move around the locality creating a scare for people, particularly children and women.

He said the residents have complained to the local municipal authorities but there is no action on their part. Jaffar, said the dogs are attracted by huge garbage mounds and leftover food disposed off due to the absence of proper trash collection mechanisms in the localities.

Another resident, Ghouse Pasha said the dog bite cases have risen since the rainy season began and there is talk of dog attacks in Shaheennagar, Bismillah colony, Osmannagar, Sadatnagar etc.

The vast open grounds, hilly terrain, and thickly vegetative pockets around the small tanks and lakes provide a comfortable place for canines to breed and stay. During the night, the dogs venture into the colonies and create menace. Sometimes motorists are chased by packs of stray dogs.

With no ‘Stray Animal Care Centre’ in Jalpally, there are also no dog-catching units. An official said whenever required, they inform the GHMC to send a team to a particular area or hire private dog catchers.

Residents demand the local MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who is also the Education minister to take up the issue with the authorities and initiate measures.