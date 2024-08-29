Hyderabad: Jilted lover kills woman for avoiding him, later attempts suicide

Hyderabad: A jilted lover allegedly attacked and killed a 26-year-old woman from West Bengal, after she started avoiding him and later attempted to end his life, police said on Thursday, August 29.

The victim was stabbed multiple times by the accused, police said, describing the gruesome attack.

The accused from Bidar district in Karnataka went to the woman’s room on Wednesday night and attacked her with a knife. The roommates were also attacked when they tried to rescue her, a police official at Gachibowli police station said.

“After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the woman and three other injured persons to a hospital, where the doctors declared the woman dead,” the official said.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused and the woman got acquainted with each other in Bengaluru, where the woman worked as a beautician. The duo reportedly had an illicit affair.

The woman who was married was living separately from her husband due to some personal reasons, police said.

The woman had subsequently shifted to Hyderabad and for the past month had been avoiding him. He suspected that she was “getting close” to another man and bore a grudge against her.

The accused, who fled after attacking the woman and others, later attempted to end his life in the early hours of Thursday after climbing an electric pole and touching the high-tension wire near Moinabad and suffering burns.

A case on charges of murder and attempt to murder has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

