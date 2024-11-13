Hyderabad journalist arrested for extorting Rs 70K over defamatory post

Hyderabad: A freelance journalist was arrested on Wednesday, November 13, for allegedly publishing scandalous information about a family on Facebook and then demanding money to remove the content.

The accused has been identified as Tanveer Ahmed Khaja, who has a history of involvement in various cases including cybercrimes and assault.

According to reports, the accused posted defamatory content on Facebook regarding a family who owns ancestral property in Nagaram Village, Maheshwaram mandal. He then contacted the complainant, Abdul Lateef demanding Rs 1 lakh in exchange for deleting the posts.

Lateef initially went to a lodge in Koti, where the complainant met him and paid Rs 70,000 as part of the extortion demand. However, the victim later reported the incident to the Rein Bazar police, which led to a raid at Khaja’s location.

The police recovered the payment and arrested the accused at 1:15 am. He was subsequently produced in court for judicial custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.