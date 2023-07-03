Hyderabad journalists get possession of land in Pet Basheerabad

Hyderabad: Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Cooperative Housing Society in the city were made the owners of 70 acres of land in Pet Basheerabad on Sunday.

Justice B Chandra Kumar, former judge of the combined AP high court said, “They can take possession of the land by duly informing the state because Supreme Court has directed the state to hand it over.”

The previous state government had allotted 70 acres of land to the society in 2008, valuing it at market rates.

In 2011, the society made a payment of Rs 12 crore to the state government as per the agreement.

However, due to ongoing court cases, the land could not be formally handed over to the society.

The society, consisting of 1000 journalists as its members, acknowledges the market value of the land and strives to maintain the necessary funds to complete the transaction with the government.

However, they also emphasize the financial challenges faced by journalists, as the economic status of many of their members is quite weak.

Tragically, over 50 journalists have passed away since 2008, further highlighting the need for a timely resolution of this issue.

In May 2023, the members of the society also reached out to chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, requesting his intervention in the matter of the delayed land allotment to them.

They also informed him about the house site allotment for journalists who are not members of any housing society.

On Sunday, the society members turned up in large numbers at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in the city expressing concern over the delay in handing over possession of land in Pet Basheerabad.

The meeting unanimously resolved to fight to achieve the goal of plots for all the members of the society.