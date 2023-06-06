Hyderabad: Jr NTR’s airport style steals show with Louis Vuitton tee worth Rs..

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s leading star Jr NTR was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport with his two sons, Abhay and Bhargav, on their way back to the city. The actor had gone on vacation with his wife, Pranathi, and their children. The video of the family’s airport appearance quickly went viral, with Jr NTR even smiling for the cameras.

Jr NTR was photographed wearing a twinning shirt with his son, which drew a lot of attention. Can you guess the cost?

Jr NTR can be seen in the video holding hands with his younger son, Bhargav, while dressed in matching white outfits. The actor’s Louis Vuitton t-shirt, which reportedly costs Rs 77,000 grabbed eyeballs. Bhargav was also seen wearing a similar tee, while Abhay was dressed similarly to his father, in a blue and white striped shirt. However, Jr NTR’s wife was not seen in the video.

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently filming “Devara,” directed by Koratala Siva. This project marks the actor-director duo’s reunion following their blockbuster film “Janatha Garage.” Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist. In addition, the RRR is working on an action film with director Prashanth Neel.

Jr NTR’s fans are in for a treat, as he is set to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan on “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji. This eagerly awaited collaboration promises an epic action-adventure starring NTR and Hrithik. The Bollywood star confirmed the news of their collaboration on Jr NTR’s birthday with a heartfelt birthday note dedicated to the actor.