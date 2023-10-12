Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills MLA’s aide held for assault after viral video

Hyderabad: Assaulters seen in a recent viral video in which a man was thrashed at Jubilee Hills have been identified.

The Jubilee Hills police registered an FIR against the assailants and started a search for them after the video surfaced on social media.

The assaulters were identified as Madhava Bhaskar, 26, and N Lalith Kumar, 31, while the victim was identified as Chandu, a native of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read Hyderabad: BRS worker booked for thrashing man after video goes viral

Police said the incident occurred near Yousufguda early on Sunday.

According to the reports, Lalith saw Chandu speaking with a woman and questioned him, leading to an argument between the two.

Vexed by the behaviour, Chandu kicked Lalith’s bike and threw stones at Lalith and his friends. This angered Bhaskar who in turn attacked Chandu by pinning him to the ground and thrashing him up with a wooden plank.

An attempt to murder case was registered against Bhaskar and he was detained along with Lalith. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the other accused who assaulted Chandu.

Bhaskar, a political party worker was claimed to be the personal assistant of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath. The allegation was made after the pictures of Bhaskar with Gopinath circulated on social media.