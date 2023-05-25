Hyderabad: Kamineni Hospital performs rare open heart surgery

Hyderabad: A cardiothoracic surgeon at LB Nagar’s Kamnineni Hospital on Wednesday announced that a 35-year-old patient has successfully recovered from a life-saving Bentall procedure, a complex open heart surgery.

The Suryapet resident, Annamma Naidu was shifted to the hospital with pain and breathing difficulties. Tests revealed that he was suffering from Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that attacks connective tissues.

According to senior vascular surgeon, Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, the Bentall procedure is a complex open cardiovascular medical procedure used to treat the joined sickness of the aortic valve and rising aorta, which is normal in patients with Marfan syndrome. In this system, the aortic valve, aortic root, and some portion of the climbing aorta are taken out and replaced with a composite graft, and the coronary corridors are re-embedded into the graft.

The surgery took about five to six hours and the patient was able to walk on the second day. He was discharged on the fifth day after surgery.

The special complex heart surgery was performed under senior CT and vascular surgeons Dr Rajesh Deshamukha, Dr Vishal Khante Dr Smrithi, and senior Cardiac Anesthesiologists.