Hyderabad: Kashmiri woman found dead in Film Nagar apartment

Hyderabad: A techie was found dead in her apartment in the Gulshannagar area of Film Nagar, Hyderabad. The deceased has been identified as Iram Nabidaar, 23, a native of Jammu and Kashmir. She had been working in the branch of a multinational bank.

According to local reports, she had not logged in at work since Thursday, November 7, which led her colleagues to be suspicious. The office complained to the Jubilee Hills police, as she was not available over the phone as well.

Based on the complaint, the police arrived at the apartment, broke the door and went in, only to see her dead body.

Upon contact by the Film Nagar police, the techie’s parents said that she was personally not doing well recently, as she had troubles from a love affair, Deccan Chronicle reported.

The police have registered a case over the death and further investigations are underway.

In a separate case, a newlywed 25-year-old woman was found dead in the Petbasheerabad area of Quthbullapur in Hyderabad on Friday, November 8.

The deceased has been identified as Sridevi, a native of Andhra Pradesh, who worked in a private firm in Hyderabad.

The police suspect a suicide in her death and point out that the deceased Sridevi was not happy with the marriage that happened 25 days ago. She was reportedly forced into the marriage, against her wish, by her family.

Sridevi’s body was handed over to her parents after a postmortem at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, said the Petbasheerbad police.