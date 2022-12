Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha is scheduled to tour Kerala on January 2 and January 3 to participate in the Indian Library Congress in Kannur.

Kavitha has been invited as the chief guest at the cultural festival. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event on January 1.

Many prominent people from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar and other states will be present in this program.