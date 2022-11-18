Hyderabad: KCR inspects work at new secretariat

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Thursday inspected progress regarding the new secretariat. He credited it to the sacrifice of the people.

KCR stated that the new secretariat will set a benchmark for other states and reflect the self-esteem of Telangana. After examining the domes wall cladding done with Dholpur stone and the elevation of the main gate and expressed satisfaction with regards to the progress.

During his visit, the chief minister expressed satisfaction over the construction of the chambers for ministers, Secretaries, and other staff, providing a pleasant atmosphere and enabling them to work more efficiently. He made suggestions to improve facilities inside the canteens, dining halls, and meeting halls.

The chief minister’s office shared the news on Twitter, “Chief Minister Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao clarified that the newly constructed Dr. BR. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat is the result of the sacrifice of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the achievement of Telangana state.”

“The State Secretariat complex has been named after Dr BR Ambedkar with an aim to provide good governance to the people and ensure the welfare of the poor and other weaker sections. The tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar is also being installed next to the Secretariat to remind the people’s representatives and the officials to perform their duties responsibly and effectively,” KCR said.