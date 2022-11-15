Hyderabad: KCR pays tributes to actor Krishna’s mortal remains

Actor Mahesh Babu’s father and veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna passed away due to a brain hemorrhage.

Published: 15th November 2022 5:08 pm IST
KCR pays tributes to actor Krishna, visits his residence
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao visited late Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, known mononymously as Krishna’s mortal remains in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

KCR condoled the demise of the veteran actor and expressed deep sympathy to his family members at their residence.

Krishna passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 79 early on Tuesday while undergoing treatment after he suffered cardiac arrest.

Several film celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, and Pawan Kalyan arrived at superstar Krishna’s residence in Hyderabad to pay their last respects.

