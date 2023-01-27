Hyderabad: KCR to hold BRS Parliamentary party meeting on Jan 29

Hyderabad: The Telangana chief minister and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao will be holding the Parliamentary party meeting on Sunday.

The meeting is scheduled to commence post lunch at 1 pm in Pragati Bhavan where KCR will ask the party MPs to raise the issues that need discussion in the parliament and implement strategies to be followed to resolve them.

The BRS members will further discuss the party strategy for the upcoming budget session of the Parliament scheduled to commence on January 31 while the union budget will be presented on February 1.