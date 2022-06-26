Hyderabad: KCR to inaugurate new T-Hub facility on June 28

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will inaugurate a new T-hub facility in the city on June 28.

Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday took to Twitter to share the news and said, “The best way to predict the future is to create it” – Lincoln

Delighted to announce that Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will be inaugurating the new facility of @THubHyd on 28th June giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad Innovation ecosystem #InnovateWithTHub #HappeningHyderabad #THub“

The T-Hub’s new facility is built up in an area covering 3.5 lakh sqft space and it is expected to be India’s largest prototyping facility.

The T-Hub’s new facility is built at a cost of about Rs 276 crore. The building will house more than 1,500 startups.

T-Hub is supported by the Telangana Government and it has so far helped more than 1,120 startups garner about Rs 1,800 crore investment, besides providing employment to over 2,500 people in Hyderabad.

T-Hub is a public-private partnership between the Telangana government and three premier academic institutes – the International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-H), the Indian School of Business (ISB), and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) the University of Law.

It rents out office and meeting space, and offers services such as connections with mentors and investors, to startup companies in the technology sector.