Hyderabad: KCR urges intellectuals to counter anti-Gandhi rhetoric

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday urged intellectuals and academicians to oppose any attempts made to criticise the philosophy and values of Mahatma Gandhi, saying that the Telangana Government was advancing in development by using Gandhian ideals.

“Gandhian principles have occasionally recently come under fire from certain vested interests. This must be harshly criticised and should not be permitted,” KCR remarked. He further stated that it was the duty of intellectuals to denounce such attempts and advance positive work.

A 16-foot-tall bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated by the chief minister on the grounds of the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. Its setup cost Rs. 1.25 crore, and it has a weight of more than five tonnes.

Speaking to the crowd, he declared that no matter what efforts some groups made to denigrate Gandhian ideologies, they would fail. “The UNO had adjudged Mahatma Gandhi as the Man of the Millennium and his principles would remain relevant and continue to inspire mankind across the globe,” KCR said.

He further said that the Gandhian ideals served as inspiration for the Telangana Government’s Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes. He added that the successful execution of these programmes had contributed to winning numerous prizes.

KCR remarked that he had also drawn inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi during the separate Telangana struggle. “Telangana Government is getting motivation from Gandhian values and pushing forward with concentration on ahimsa, peace and harmony,” he said.