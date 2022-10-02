KTR takes dig at BJP for predicting Munugode bye-poll date before EC’s announcement

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being able to predict the Election Commission’s notification date of the much anticipated Munugode bye poll.

“Before “EC” BJP announces The Poll Dates!

Before “ED” BJP announces The Names!

Before “NIA” BJP announces The Ban!

Before “IT” BJP announces The Amount!

Before “CBI” BJP announces The Accused!

Appropriately BJP should rename itself as;

“BJ…EC-CBI-NIA-IT-ED…P,” he remarked on Twitter.

Before "EC"

BJP announces

The Poll Dates!



Before "ED"

BJP announces

The Names!



Before "NIA”

BJP announces

The Ban!



Before "IT”

BJP announces

The Amount!



Before "CBI"

BJP announces

The Accused!



Appropriately BJP should rename itself as;



"BJ…EC-CBI-NIA-IT-ED…P" pic.twitter.com/ZvwFlJW03w — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 2, 2022

Also Read Telangana: Munugode polling may commence in November

At a crucial meeting on Saturday in Choutuppal, the BJP’s State in-charge Sunil Bansal advised party leaders to be prepared for action as the Munugode byelection might take place around the first or second week of November.

He has requested that all of the mandal and constituency in-charges remain in their respective areas and continue to work toward the BJP’s victory in the by-election, which he claimed was bound to occur. The gathering was attended by the BJP candidate for Munugode Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, newly appointed standing committee members, and mandal in-charges.

The election commission of India (ECI) is expected to issue a notification for the Munugode bye election along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in the first week of November. The poll is likely to be held in the second week of November.

Several media reports suggested that ECI has reviewed arrangements with the state election authorities and reportedly asked them to gear up for the bypoll by proccuring EVMs, checking, human power and machinery and other election materials has to be initiated.

Telangana election authorities have also directed the Nalgonda Collector to start preparing for Bypoll.

TRS, BJP and Congress have taken up Munugode bypoll as an important event as it is being held months before the state assembly and general elections.

TRS Chief and state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had taken part in a public meeting in Munugode on 20 August, while BJP’s event the next day, was addressed by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

KCR is also likely to hold a meeting in Chundur in the third or fourth week of October. He announced that two MLAs would be made incharge in each village of the constituency for campaigning.