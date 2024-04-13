Hyderabad: Khansland to hold Eid carnival for kids, women

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based, Khansland Kids Klub, which runs under the banner of Khansland Islamic Gift Shop, is going to organise a fun event ‘Haflatul Eid 2.0’ in the city on Friday, April 19.

This comes as people marked Eid Al-Fitr, the festival signifying the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024.

The event, which aims to share happiness, love, and laughter is in collaboration with MS Education Academy, and will be held at AR Banquets in Tolichowki from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

This second season, Khansland Kids Klub is set to encapsulate Eid essence in kids and women with fun and enthralling sessions with a wider approach than season 1.

Speaking to Siasat.com, one of the organisers of the event said, “The event aims to keep the smile and happiness on the faces of kids and Eid like environment.”

She added, “Teach them religion, encourage them to worship Allah swt, but also give them time and resources to have halaal fun! because having fun is part of human nature and Islam is the religion of Al-Fitrah (Human Nature)”.

Eid carnival activities

Decorate Eid cupcakes

Painting workshop

Kids’ favourites and halal delicacies

Petting zoo

Crafts, games and much more!

Who can visit

Women and kids below 12 years of age

Ticket price

The entry ticket price is Rs 100, and activity and games tickets will be available at the venue.

How to register

If you’re interested, please register on WhatsApp

Glimpse of Haflatul Eid 2023