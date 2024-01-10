Hyderabad: Kin of Shaikhpet corporator booked in road rage case

Hyderabad: The Humayunnagar police have registered a case against two relatives of Shaikpet corporator, Shaik Farazuddin, for allegedly attacking a school correspondent on Wednesday, January 10.

The two accused — Najeebuddin and Ashraf — residents of Tolichowki, were driving when they tried to overtake another car ahead of them. When the car driver Murtaza Ali, a school correspondent, did not give way to the car of Najeebuddin, the former got down from their car and started arguing with Murtaza.

The argument soon escalated and the accused attacked Murtaza and damaged his car. A huge crowd gathered at the spot following the incident. The police dispersed the crowd.

Later, Murtaza Ali, filed a complaint with Humayunnagar police station and a case was booked against Najeebuddin and Ashraf.