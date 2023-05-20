Hyderabad: Kohinoor Jewellery Awards presented at HIJS

Hyderabad: Kohinoor Jewellery Awards were presented at HIJS (Hyderabad International Jewellery Show) at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hitech City on Friday.

South India’s largest B2B jewellery exhibition, the Hyderabad International Jewellery Show (HIJS) was launched at Hitex Exhibition Centre by the minister of sport tourism and culture V Srinivas Goud.

The inauguration saw the presence of many of the leading stalwarts of the jewellery trade from across the nation, especially the southern region, including the heads of all the major trade bodies representing the industry across the different states of south India.

Under the latest industrial policy announced by the government, jewellery is one of the 14 thrust sectors identified to boost economic growth and employment.

Organised by United Exhibitions (UE) and supported by all the leading trade associations from across South India, HIJS will help to connect leading manufacturers from across the country with large, medium and small jewellery retailers from all the South Indian states.

HIJS will have about 250 exhibitors in 1000 booths spread over 1,50,000 sqft of exhibition space, with as many as 20,00,000 jewellery designs showcased, covering a wide array of choices.

Gold, diamond, and silver jewellery, as well as loose gemstones, were showcased with software solutions used in the jewellery industry, demonstrated in the halls.

Panel Discussion with Heads of Jewellery Associations

On May 19 post the inaugural session, a distinguished panel comprising 15 office bearers of gems and jewellery industry bodies from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala will discuss their views on ‘Role of Associations in the Growth of the Jewellery Sector”.

Kohinoor Jewellery Awards

At a special event on the evening of May 19, leading stalwarts and iconic brands from the gems and jewellery industry will be felicitated for their outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the industry.

GJC Regional Conference

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) will be conducting its Regional Conference at HIJS 2023 on May 20.

The conference, which is expected to be attended by delegates from across the region and steered by GJJC leader SaiyamMehra, Chairman, Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman, S Abdul Nazar, Convener All-India Conference, will be addressed by CA Bhavin Mehta.

He will address the gathering on Hallmarking, GST, HUID and PMLA among other related themes.

Project director, United Exhibitions, the organiser of HIJS 2023, VK Manoj said, “The main HIJS show is a hardcore B2B jewellery exhibition, and will showcase the latest trends, designs, and innovations in jewellery from around India. We are glad to welcome the esteemed Minister to inaugurate the event.”

He added, “We are also offering a number of complementary events, a few By-Invitation only, which will add further value for the jewellers who travel to Hyderabad.

In addition to doing business, they can also devote some time to networking, which is such an important aspect of running a business today.”

HIJS is one of a chain of B2B events that UE will be organising over 2023 – shows have already been planned for Kerala, Chennai and Vijayawada.