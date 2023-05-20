Light to moderate rains in Telangana for next two days

Hyderabad: Telangana will likely experience light to moderate rainfall for the next two days providing much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society Planning Department’s forecast, isolated places across the state will get relief from the heatwave with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 39 degrees to 45 degrees Celcius, while the minimum temperatures falling in the range of 26 degrees to 29 degrees Celcius.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperatures are expected hit the range between 38 degrees to 41 degrees Celcius, while the minimum temperatures would range from 27 degrees to 29 degrees Celsius with no sign of drizzles.

The forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that a trough running from east Madhya Pradesh to north-interior Karnataka would bring rains to the state.

However, the low-level north-westerly winds will keep the temperature on the higher side for the same period.

On Friday, Nalgonda recorded the highest temperature (45.9 degrees), followed by Karimnagar and Suryapet.

Likewise, Khairatabad in the city topped the chart with 42.6 degrees Celsius temperature, followed by Khairtabad and Charminar.

However, the heat alert will continue at 10 districts: Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Peddapally.

Hyderabad is likely to continue witnessing heatwaves as TSDPS forecasted that the city is expected to record maximum temperatures ranging from 38 to 41 degrees Celsius until May 22, 2023.

