Hyderabad: Kothaguda flyover to be inaugurated today

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao is going to inaugurate the Kothaguda multi-level flyover at Botanical Garden Junction in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Built under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) with Rs. 263.09 crores by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the main flyover will be five lanes from the SLN Terminus up to Botanical Junction, six lanes from Botanical Junction up to Kothaguda Junction and three lanes from Kothaguda Junction up to Kondapur RTO Office. The length of the main flyover is 2,216 meters.

The up ramp of the flyover at Botanical Garden will be two lanes and 401 meters long. It will facilitate traffic from Masjid Banda road to Botanical Garden Junction. The down ramp towards Hitec City is three lanes and 383 meters and will facilitate traffic from Kothaguda Junction towards Hitec City.

Three-lane underpass at Kothaguda Junction

As a part of this multi-level flyover project, a three-lane 470-metre-long underpass has also been built at Kothaguda Junction for traffic from Hafeezpet to Gachibowli.

The multi-level flyover is expected to solution to the traffic issues at Botanical Garden Junction and Kothaguda Junction and also address traffic issues at the Kondapur Junction.

Shilpa Layout flyover

Recently, Telangana minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao inaugurated the Shilpa Layout flyover.

The flyover which is 823 meters long, 16.6 meters wide, and four-lane bi-directional not only eased the traffic but also improved the connectivity between Hitec City, HKC, and the Financial District.

The flyover established direct connectivity between various important locations in Hyderabad and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

List of flyovers inaugurated recently in Hyderabad

In recent months, many flyovers were inaugurated in Hyderabad. Some of them are as follows

Shilpa Layout flyover Nagole flyover Chandrayangutta flyover Kaithalapur Flyover Bahadurpura flyover

