Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao inaugurates Shilpa Layout flyover

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated the Shilpa Layout flyover costing Rs 466 crores.

Shilpa Layout flyover will not only ease traffic but will also improve connectivity between Hitec City, HKC, and the Financial district.

Also Read Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate Shilpa Layout flyover today

The flyover will also establish direct connectivity between various important locations in Hyderabad and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). It is 823 meters long and 16.6 meters wide and four-lane bi-directional flyover. It is going to help commuters traveling from Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli Junction in cutting down their commute time.

After inaugurating the Shilpa Layout flyover built with Rs 466 crore, KTR said the government was working on a comprehensive strategy to extend the reach of the MMTS, Metro Rail and RTC services.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had already instructed the finance wing to release Rs.200 crore for the MMTS and at the same time, the second phase of Metro Rail would be taken up for a length of 63 km.

Construction of the Kondapur Level-3 flyover would also be completed in nine months.