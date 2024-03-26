Hyderabad: KTR accuses BJP of ‘political vendetta’ over Kavitha’s arrest

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of a ‘political vendetta’ over party MLC and his sister K Kavitha’s arrest in the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ case.

Countering Kishan Reddy’s remarks of ‘evidence’ against her in the case, he advised the state BJP chief to inform the courts regarding it.

“The Congress used to raise questions over Kavitha’s arrest (linking BRS-BJP). Now they must answer…..,” he said.

He made the remarks addressing Secunderabad party cadres at Telangana Bhavan which included MLAs, MPs, MLCs, corporators and senior party leaders under the Parliament seat’s limits.

The party recently nominated MLA T Padma Rao Goud as its candidate for the Secunderabad LS seat.

KTR also questioned the contributions of Union minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy to Secunderabad as the Member of Parliament (MP) from the constituency.

“Distributing Kurkure packets, inaugurating a railway lift in Sithaphalmandi and Cintex tanks are the three biggest contributions he made to the city,” he remarked, attributing his win in Secunderabad to ‘luck’ after his loss in Amberpet in 2018.

Slamming Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender for ditching the party to become Congress party’s Secunderabad LS poll candidate, he said that the battle is now between “failed Kishan Reddy”, “opportunist Nagender” and “committed T Padma Rao Goud.”

“Padma Rao has been with the party in the city for 24 years. Everybody is confident of his win from here,” he added.

Telangana is going to the ballot in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).