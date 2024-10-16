Hyderabad: ‘HYDRA tool to blackmail builders, extort money,’ claims KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, October 16, accused the Telangana government of lacking clarity over the Musi Riverfront Development project.

Expressing his views on the Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA), KTR said, “To me, HYDRA seems like a tool to blackmail builders and businessmen and to extort money from them.”

He further opined that HYDRA has been constituted to target a few projects and harass the poor. “Unnecessary decisions by the Telangana government are creating problems for the people,” he remarked.

In a meeting with BRS MLAs and MLCs at the Telangana Bhavan, the Rajanna Sircilla MLA stressed that the party will create awareness regarding Musi Riverfront development among people.

KTR booked for remarks on Musi development

On October 15, KTR was accused of alleging a Rs 1.5 lakh crore scam by the Telangana government under the Musi Riverfront Development Project. He claimed that Rs 25,000 crore of the total amount was being sent to Delhi.

Based on a complaint by Congress leader Athram Suguna, a case was booked by the Utnoor police.